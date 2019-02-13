

CTV Barrie





The Rolling Stones will rock Burl’s Creek with a concert that is expecting to draw close to 70,000 people to our area this summer.

104.1 The Dock has an exclusive radio pre-sale code for fans to get tickets to the show of a lifetime.

Use the code CLOUDS to get your tickets on Thursday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones at Burl’s Creek is on June 29, 2019.