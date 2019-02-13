Featured
Exclusive pre-sale ticket code for Rolling Stones fans with 104.1 The Dock
In this July 4, 2015 file photo, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 12:55PM EST
The Rolling Stones will rock Burl’s Creek with a concert that is expecting to draw close to 70,000 people to our area this summer.
104.1 The Dock has an exclusive radio pre-sale code for fans to get tickets to the show of a lifetime.
Use the code CLOUDS to get your tickets on Thursday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Canada Rocks with the Rolling Stones at Burl’s Creek is on June 29, 2019.