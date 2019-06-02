

CTV Barrie





As the Toronto Raptors head into game two against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, they take the court with the support of an entire nation.

"It's the NBA Finals, amazing, it's exciting, and it's a huge thing for Canada," said a fan.

It's the first time the Raptors franchise has ever competed in the NBA Finals, and everyone wants a piece.

"Went to the first game, it's the only one I could afford, can't be down there now but I'm enjoying it here now in Barrie," said another fan.

The Raptors are up one to nothing in the NBA Finals, after a 118-109 win on Thursday that left many on the edge of their seats.

'We The North' is overflowing, with 36 locations having been approved by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment to host official viewing parties.

In Newmarket, the River Walk Commons will transform, and in Orangeville, Mayor Sandy Brown, who was dressed to the nines in a Raptors suit, is ready to host.

"I think we're gonna have a couple thousand people out here tonight," said Brown, "You know we love our Raptors too. Because of the Athletes Institute Basketball Academy, it's really something we support here in Orangeville."

Galaxy Cineplex Barrie is also screening the games, but tickets are all sold out through to game four.

The City of Barrie announced it had cancelled their viewing party at Meridian Place on Facebook just hours prior to tip-off due to safety concerns stating, "The contractor is unable to safely install the screen. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you will find a less windy spot to cheer on the Raptors. #GoRapsGo."