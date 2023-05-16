Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded

An OPP officer stops a vehicle on Highway 400 in King Township, Ont., on Tues., May 16, 2023, for speeding 185km/h. (OPP/Twitter) An OPP officer stops a vehicle on Highway 400 in King Township, Ont., on Tues., May 16, 2023, for speeding 185km/h. (OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver