Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded

Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.

Aurora OPP officer stopped the motorist for "excessive speed" Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes at King Road.

Police posted to social media the 23-year-old man was driving his friend's vehicle and told the officer "he saw a nice opening and wanted to pass a truck."

The accused is charged with stunt driving, which comes with an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Additionally, his friend's vehicle was impounded for 14 days.