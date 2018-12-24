

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





Their tree is up, and their gifts are wrapped, but two things Mary-Ellen and Steve Madeley didn’t ask for this Christmas, are pink slips.

“Unfortunately I lost my job in September, budget cuts, that’s just the way life is. Shortly after that, my husband lost his job, and that was a huge shock to us,” says Mary-Ellen O’Neill-Madeley.

After twenty years at Honda, Steve was laid off the week before Christmas, but despite being down on their luck, the couple is finding the strength to spread cheer during the holidays.

“Charities are close to my heart. When you go and see them, or you help a charity with something or a child that doesn’t have a family, it just brings a smile to your face and warms your heart,” says Steve.

The couple, playing the role of Santa’s helpers, assists with various foundations across Simcoe County, including women and children’s shelters, the Busby Centre, and most recently, Adopt A Senior.

Much like those whose spirits they have uplifted in the past, the Madeleys say they just need to stay positive.

“You know, everything happens for a reason. One door closes, a better door opens,” Steve told CTV News.

The pair has a strong support system, and says a smile from a senior or child is worth more than a paycheque any day of the week.