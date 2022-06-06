Everyone welcome at Innisfil Beach Park

A beach wheelchair will make Innisfil Beach Park accessible for everyone.

With a Mobi-Mat path ready for those in wheelchairs, adding a free-for-use chair will allow users at the beach a chance to enjoy Lake Simcoe up close. Details on how the wheelchair can be booked will be shared in the coming weeks.

In an effort to ensure all residents enjoy the beach, parking will be free at beaches when cars display a 2020 resident parking pass.

“We know how important access to the beaches in Innisfil is for town residents and that’s why we are not only providing free parking for residents, but also dedicated parking lots with a valid displayed Town of Innisfil parking pass,” says Nicole Bowman, director of operations at the Town of Innisfil.

New passes for 2022 will not be issued as the town considers a new digital parking solution. Lot D is reserved for residents only, and all other parking lots at IBP will be open for paid visitor parking.

Parking lots that remain resident-only with a valid displayed parking pass include 9th Line Road End, 10th Line Park, 12th Line/Mapleview Drive Park and Lot, 30th Sideroad North Road End and Dock and Belle Ewart Park.

The Shore Acres (Neilly) Lot and Guest Road Lot are also available for free parking for residents but also available for visitor paid parking.

Residents with proof of residence can pick up a parking pass at Town Hall located at 2101 Innisfil Beach Road, open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, the new dog beach located on Beach 1 at 676 Innisfil Beach Park runs on Wednesdays from June 1 to August 31.