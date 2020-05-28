ORO-MEDONTE, ONT. -- Melissa Slater still can't believe the man responsible for her sister's death is out on parole.

"Everyone's in shock. Everyone's in shock that he's out," she says.

Shania Slater, was 18 when she was killed in a crash six years ago on Highway 11. Her death and the events leading up to it haunt Melissa to this day.

"I am a constant worry all the time now.; I can't drive on the highway," she says.

The pain, she says, has only been made worse with news that Andrew Fallows is out on day parole.

Fallows was sentenced in 2017 to nine years behind bars for driving while intoxicated with Slater in the truck.

"We wanted justice for her, and he went to jail, but it still doesn't... doesn't seem like enough," Slater says.

During the trial, the court heard Fallows had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system and had moved Shania's body to make it look like she had been driving at the time of the crash.

Fallows was deemed a low risk to the community by the parole board and rewarded for seeking treatment for addiction while in prison.

Slater's family is disappointed in the system.

"Their pain, their suffering, the grief that they feel doesn't get... There is no parole for that kind of thing. They're going to feel that for the rest of their lives," says Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Director of Victims Services.

Sullivan says drunk drivers, especially those without prior convictions, compared to other inmates, are often viewed by parole boards as posing a lower risk to society.

"I would never say that to underestimate the impact of these decisions on families and the reality that the person they believed was going to go away for nine years or something closer to nine years is within a third of that," he says.

"This is our life now without Shania, and it's super hard, and it just seems like Andy gets to go home, and they get to live on, and we get to live like this forever," says Slater.

Fallows is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol and is banned from driving for 12 years as part of his sentence.