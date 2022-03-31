Everett park washroom damaged when vandals smashed toilets, sinks, walls

Nottawasaga OPP is asking the public for help with a mischief investigation after a park washroom in Everett was damaged.

Police say they received a call on March 18 about "extensive damage" to the washroom at Irwin Park on Main Street.

They say the culprit(s) destroyed the door lock, smashed the sinks, punched holes into the drywall, and broke the toilets and soap dispensers.

Police believe the incident happened on or before March 17.

The total cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

Officers would like to speak with any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Those who make an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers never have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.