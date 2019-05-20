

CTV Barrie





A family from Essa Township has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home on Sunday evening.

Essa fire Chief Cynthia Ross Tustin tells CTV News the blaze broke out around 6:30 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the house on 6th Line.

It took firefighters several hours to stage a defensive attack and successfully extinguish the flames. Additional fire crews from Innisfil and New Tecumseth were also called in to assist.

Officials say all of the home’s occupants managed to make it outside safely before firefighters arrived on scene, but a woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a burn to her hand.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire, but early indications point to an electrical cause.

6th Line was closed between 5th Sideroad and 10th Sideroad for several hours, but it has since reopened.