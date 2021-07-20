BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after the discovery of a body in Penetanguishene Bay.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, officers were called to Foundry Cove Marina on Fox Street on Tuesday morning after a man was found unresponsive in the water.

Police say his body was among the boats in the marina.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 49-year-old Etobicoke man's death is not suspicious.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP.