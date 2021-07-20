Advertisement
Etobicoke man's body found in Penetanguishene Bay
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 4:58PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 5:29PM EDT
Foundry Cove Marina in Penetanguishene, Ont. on Tues. July 20, 2021 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after the discovery of a body in Penetanguishene Bay.
According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, officers were called to Foundry Cove Marina on Fox Street on Tuesday morning after a man was found unresponsive in the water.
Police say his body was among the boats in the marina.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the 49-year-old Etobicoke man's death is not suspicious.
An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP.
