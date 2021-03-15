BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested a 25-year-old Etobicoke man after two collisions in the City of Orillia.

Provincial police say that a driver took off from a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 on Saturday afternoon.

They say the vehicle was driving erratically on Memorial Avenue before smashing into a building.

Police say a witness saw the driver run from the scene. They located a man matching the description and arrested him for dangerous driving.

Police searched the vehicle and say officers found a large amount of money and "other indicators of drug trafficking."

The accused faces several offences, including dangerous driving, possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.