Essa Township woman charged with human trafficking last month granted bail

Amber Maloney spoke with CTV News in Essa Township when her Beating the Odds centre for children with autism opened June 23, 2022. (File/CTV News) Amber Maloney spoke with CTV News in Essa Township when her Beating the Odds centre for children with autism opened June 23, 2022. (File/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver