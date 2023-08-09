Essa Township woman charged with human trafficking last month granted bail

Amber Maloney, the Essa Township woman charged last month with human trafficking, fraud over $5000, administering a noxious substance and other offences, has been granted bail.

Maloney's parents each put up a $5000 surety for the bail. Maloney will remain under house arrest along with adhering to other conditions. Her next appearance is scheduled for September in Bradford.

While a publication ban protects evidence heard in court, Amber Maloney's lawyer Robert Ratusny said his client is happy to rejoin her family as this was her first arrest and an "unusual" circumstance for Maloney and her loved ones.

He looks forward to further disclosure from the Crown. Ratusny says he plans to defend his client and resolve the matter.

Maloney's husband, co-accused Lauriston Maloney, will make a court appearance tomorrow.

The Maloney's were arrested July 19th following an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police, when it issued a rare public safety advisory pertaining to Lauriston Maloney, a registered sex offender.

Maloney was convicted about 20 years ago for running an escort service involving a minor who was 14 at the time, and he maintains she lied about her age.

In the warning from police, the public was made aware that Maloney "has regular access to the "Beating the Odds" Children's Camp, which offers services for children with autism."

The allegations against them have not been tested in court.