DECAST Ltd. in Utopia is one of the leading manufacturers in the country, and it continues to cement its legacy in Simcoe County.

"We just finished a 33,000 square foot expansion for heavy caste and bridge girders," says president Silvio DeGasperis.

The company has completed its tenth expansion since relocating from North Bay to Essa Township in 1989. The $12 million renovation brings the facility to more than 500,000 square feet, helping DECAST manage its workload. The company is contracted to produce bridge girders over the next three years.

The expansion has also created 70 full-time jobs, bringing its workforce to about 600 employees. "We hire from the local marketplace," says Jim Tully, vice president. "One of our key goals in hiring employees is to find them locally, so it's an easy commute into work and back home from work."

To commemorate DECAST's 30th year in Simcoe County, the company is donating $30,000 to both The Woman and Children's Shelter of Barrie and My Sister's Place in Alliston.