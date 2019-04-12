Featured
Essa Township man facing impaired driving charges after citizen calls 911
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 11:28AM EDT
Nottawasaga police have charged an Essa Township man for impaired driving after a citizen called 911.
Police responded to a gas station on County Road 10 and County Road 21 in the Township of Essa, 12 kilometres north of New Tecumseth just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
After investigating, a 30-year-old man from Essa Township was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired by Drug. The driver`s license has been suspended for 90 days. His vehicle has also been impounded for a week.
The accused has been released with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.