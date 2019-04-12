

CTV Barrie





Nottawasaga police have charged an Essa Township man for impaired driving after a citizen called 911.



Police responded to a gas station on County Road 10 and County Road 21 in the Township of Essa, 12 kilometres north of New Tecumseth just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

After investigating, a 30-year-old man from Essa Township was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired by Drug. The driver`s license has been suspended for 90 days. His vehicle has also been impounded for a week.



The accused has been released with a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.