Essa Road ramp closures you need to know

To those who use the Highway 400 Essa Road ramps, we've got only one word for you – ugh.

Ramp closures at Essa Road and Highway 400 will take place over the next two weeks, as part of the Ministry of Transportation's Essa Road Interchange and Highway 400 Overpass Replacement project.

A full closure of the southbound Highway 400 ramp to Essa Road, will be in place from Monday, at 12 a.m. until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The commercial access road from Essa Road – the one-way road off the ramp that allows motorists access to Georgian BMW, Zehrs, and MEC Barrie – will be closed Monday to Friday as well.

Following that, a full closure of the northbound Highway 400 ramp to Essa Road will be in place from August 19 at 12 a.m. until August 23 at 11:59 p.m.

City staff reminds drivers that traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction on Essa Road under the bridge work.

The lane closures are expected to be in place until this fall.