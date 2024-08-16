BARRIE
Barrie

    • Essa Road ramp closures on Hwy 400: What you need to know

    Aerial view of Highway 400 at Essa Road in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) Aerial view of Highway 400 at Essa Road in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)
    Travellers on Highway 400 through Barrie need to know about some recent developments concerning ramp closures and reopenings at Essa Road.

    The southbound Highway 400 off-ramp to Essa Road and the commercial access road from Essa Road reopened on Friday morning following a lengthy closure.

    The City says the ramp reopening is ahead of schedule.

    However, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has extended planned ramp closures for those travelling northbound.

    The northbound Highway 400 off-ramp to Essa Road will be fully closed starting Mon., Aug. 19 and continue until Fri., Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

    It's important to note the ramp will reopen over the weekend on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.

    Starting Mon., Aug. 26, a second full closure of the northbound Highway 400 off-ramp to Essa Road will take place and last until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

    These closures are part of ongoing work in the area to improve infrastructure.

