Essa Township Mayor Terry Dowdall has won the Conservative nomination for Simcoe-Grey.

The nomination was announced Saturday after a full day of voting by party members at Stayner Collegiate.

Dowdell was chosen as the successor to current MP Kellie Leitch who announced earlier this year she is quitting politics to return to life as a doctor.

Dowdell will finish his term as mayor and run for the Tories in the 2019 federal election.

The other candidates were New Tecumseth councillor Marc Biss, obstetrician Dr. Gillian Yeates and Tim Blumer.

The riding association did not release the results of the vote, but said Dowdell won on the third ballot.