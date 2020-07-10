Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Essa man killed in crash on Highway 26 involving a motorcycle and farm tractor
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 2:21PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 13, 2020 11:39AM EDT
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal collision between a motorcycle and farm tractor on Hwy 26 near Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Twp., Ont., on Fri., July 10, 2020. (Don Wright/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 64-year-old Essa man died in a collision involving a motorcycle and farm tractor in Springwater Township on Friday afternoon.
According to the provincial police, the victim crashed into the tractor and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Provincial police closed Highway 26 west of Horseshoe Valley Road for the investigation.
The area has since reopened.