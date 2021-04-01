BARRIE, ONT. -- A traffic stop in Parry Sound resulted in several charges for two people, including one count of child abandonment.

Provincial police report officers seized over $4,000 of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, plus more than $1,100 cash during a search of the vehicle.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Essa Township man and a 33-year-old McKellar Township woman.

Along with the charge of abandoning a child, both the accused face criminal negligence, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and drug-related offences.

Additionally, the Essa man faces a failure to comply with a release order charge.

The two accused were remanded into police custody to await a court hearing.

Police did not provide details surrounding the child abandonment charge.