An inmate who had eluded correctional officers at the Beaver Creek Minimum Security Institution in Gravenhurst on Sunday has been recaptured.

The OPP Canine Unit searched the area after 56-year-old Gordan Putnam disappeared from the facility on Sunday afternoon. The search lasted well through the night to no avail leading officers to believe Putnam had hitched a ride out of the area.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement team finally found the escapee in Mississauga on Monday, where he had been known to visit, and took him back into custody.

He now faces one count of being unlawfully at large and is scheduled to appear in court today.