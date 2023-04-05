Erratic driver on Highway 11 faces impaired and dangerous driving charges
A Midland man accused of driving erratically at excessive speeds on Highway 11 in Orillia faces impaired-related charges.
Police say the accused cut off other motorists as he travelled south onto Highway 400 and exited at Bayfield Street late Tuesday morning.
They say the driver headed into a plaza parking lot on Cundles Road West, where the vehicle hit several curbs while approaching a coffee shop.
Officers arrived and took the 47-year-old man into custody and charged him with impaired and dangerous driving offences.
The vehicle was impounded for seven days and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days as a result of the charges.
