An Innisfil man accused of speeding erratically along Yonge Street on Sunday afternoon is facing impaired and stunt driving charges.

South Simcoe Police say an officer spotted the driver travelling nearly 60km/h over the speed limit near the 4th Line. His vehicle was stopped by the 7th Line, east of Yonge Street.

The officer claims the driver was clearly impaired, and he was taken to the police station for testing where it's alleged he blew more than twice the legal limit.

The 39-year-old man was sent home in a cab after his vehicle was impounded. He is expected to appear in court at a later date to answer to the serious charges.