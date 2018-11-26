

CTV Barrie





An erratic driver in Wasaga Beach allegedly caused a number of crashes, including a collision with an OPP cruiser on Saturday.

Police say a pickup truck was being driven at a high rate of speed on Baseline Road South in Tiny Township shortly after 4 p.m. and avoided police by speeding away.

The officers called off pursuing the vehicle because of worries for public safety.

Shortly afterward, the two occupants fled from the truck when it went crashing off the road in Wasaga Beach.

A 19-year-old Midland woman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

A 20-year-old Midland man is facing multiple charges following this incident.