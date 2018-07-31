Health Canada has issued a warning that EpiPens are in ‘very limited supply’ through August.

The manufacturer of the EpiPen, Pfizer, says they continue to experience supply shortages in the 0.3-milligram and 0.15-mg doses.

“We do have a supply of the junior EpiPen which is for kids,” says pharmacist, Joseph Kamel. “It’s half the dose. What we could do is use two of the juniors to make up the same dose as an adult.”

EpiPens expire on the last day of the month indicated on the product packaging. But Health Canada advises anyone having an anaphylactic reaction to use their expired product and immediately call 911.

Pfizer anticipates the shortage will be resolved by late August.