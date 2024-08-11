Environmental activists raise concerns about water

Members of several environmental activist groups hosted a press conference along Barrie's waterfront, urging the province to address their concerns about Ontario's waters.

Issues raised included salt pollution, the impacts of gravel extraction on groundwater, Lake Simcoe, and the reduction in Ontario's wetland protections. The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition was among the groups in attendance, led by executive director Claire Malcolmson.

"Barrie-Innisfil is the home riding of the Minister of the Environment, and the Ministry of the Environment is responsible for water in Ontario," said Malcolmson, referring to MPP Andrea Khanjin. "Anybody around Lake Simcoe is aware that we've had lots of blue-green algae outbreaks and beach closures, and the government has said nothing about that, and that's not okay."

First Nations water sovereignty was another issue discussed, and Sunday's gathering featured an indigenous water ceremony.

"I think people need to appreciate what a gift water is," said Becky Big Canoe from the Water Is Life Coalition. "Once it's abused and compromised and no longer healthy, then what are we going to do? I think it's all of our responsibility to think of all the generations who also have to depend on that."

The gathering concluded with a 'Community Day' and 'Play in the Water' celebration.