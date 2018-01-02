Environment Canada is telling residents to bundle up, as a frigid weather system continues across the region.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement calling for a cold snap starting late Thursday  through Saturday.

Environment Canada says extreme cold warning criteria of -30 C is expected to be met in many places.

The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops.

The special weather statement is in effect for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
  • Caledon