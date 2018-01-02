Featured
Environment Canada warns cold snap coming to central Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 7:12PM EST
Environment Canada is telling residents to bundle up, as a frigid weather system continues across the region.
The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement calling for a cold snap starting late Thursday through Saturday.
Environment Canada says extreme cold warning criteria of -30 C is expected to be met in many places.
The cold snap will end by Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops.
The special weather statement is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Caledon