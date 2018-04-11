The threat of a weekend ice storm is still possible for a large part of central and southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a slow moving low-pressure system will arrive as rain on Saturday. That rain will likely transition to freezing rain and ice pellets when a high-pressure system moves in from the arctic.

The weather office says we could get more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain and 60 km/h winds. Those two factors mixed together could cause widespread power outages.

A special weather statement has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Caledon
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
  • Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
  • Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
  • South River - Burk's Falls

Environment Canada still doesn’t know which areas will be most affected.