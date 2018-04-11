

CTV Barrie





The threat of a weekend ice storm is still possible for a large part of central and southern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a slow moving low-pressure system will arrive as rain on Saturday. That rain will likely transition to freezing rain and ice pellets when a high-pressure system moves in from the arctic.

The weather office says we could get more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain and 60 km/h winds. Those two factors mixed together could cause widespread power outages.

A special weather statement has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Caledon

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Environment Canada still doesn’t know which areas will be most affected.