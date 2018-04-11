Featured
Environment Canada still warning of weekend ice storm
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 12:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 12, 2018 12:55PM EDT
The threat of a weekend ice storm is still possible for a large part of central and southern Ontario.
Environment Canada says a slow moving low-pressure system will arrive as rain on Saturday. That rain will likely transition to freezing rain and ice pellets when a high-pressure system moves in from the arctic.
The weather office says we could get more than 20 millimetres of freezing rain and 60 km/h winds. Those two factors mixed together could cause widespread power outages.
A special weather statement has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Caledon
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
Environment Canada still doesn’t know which areas will be most affected.