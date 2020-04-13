BARRIE -- A special weather statement is in effect for much of Southern Ontario with very strong winds expected.

According to Environment Canada, winds gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour will develop on Monday afternoon.

The weather agency says the winds may cause scattered power outages.

The special weather statement impacts the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Southern and Northern Grey County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park

The winds are expected to ease later in the evening.