Environment Canada issues special weather statement as gusty winds pick up
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 2:56PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 13, 2020 5:26PM EDT
BARRIE -- A special weather statement is in effect for much of Southern Ontario with very strong winds expected.
According to Environment Canada, winds gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour will develop on Monday afternoon.
The weather agency says the winds may cause scattered power outages.
The special weather statement impacts the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Southern and Northern Grey County
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park
The winds are expected to ease later in the evening.