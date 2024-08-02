Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Slow moving thunderstorms could put a damper on your Friday plans.

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms across the region today that could produce torrential downpours.

The national weather agency’s special weather statement is in effect for most of central Ontario including:

Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale

Caledon

Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Rainfall amounts of 30 millimetres to 60 mm could accumulate before and into this evening.