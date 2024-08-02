Environment Canada issues special weather statement

BARRIE
    Slow moving thunderstorms could put a damper on your Friday plans.

    Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms across the region today that could produce torrential downpours.

    The national weather agency’s special weather statement is in effect for most of central Ontario including:

    • Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
    • Caledon
    • Dundalk - Southern Grey County
    • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
    • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
    • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
    • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
    • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

    Rainfall amounts of 30 millimetres to 60 mm could accumulate before and into this evening.

