Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for parts of Simcoe County

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory in parts of Simcoe County.

Up to five centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas causing potential hazardous driving conditions.

The snowfall is expected to stick around until mid-Tuesday morning. Environment Canada says the lake effect snow will impact those travelling through areas of Wasaga Beach to the south of Barrie.

Simcoe County LINX Transit - Route 2 - Due to current weather conditions, we are experiencing ongoing delays between Wasaga Beach and Barrie. Please use the Transit app to locate your bus. — County Services (@simcoecountyCS) February 15, 2022

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada stated on its website.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common."

Environment Canada put the winter weather advisory in effect at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.