BARRIE -- Environment Canada has issued a snow-squall watch throughout the entire region.

An intense band of snow squalls are set to blanket the region beginning Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

The weather service warns that quickly deteriorating weather conditions are moving into the region.

CTV News Weather Specialist KC Colby says, “we can expect anywhere from 15-25 centimetres of snow during the next 24-hours.”

The winds are going to be strong starting tonight, gusting to 60-kilometres an hour.

With the warm ground and cooler air moving in, it will become extremely foggy, which could make commuting a challenge.

‘The temperatures will stay below the freezing mark for the next few days until the weekend when we get some reprieve,’ says Colby.

