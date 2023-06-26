Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale

Environment Canada has issued special weather statement for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

According to the national weather office, localized heavy rainfall could happen Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with close to 50 mm possible in some areas.

Environment Canada says slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could cause heavy downpours with the possibility of flash floods and water pooling on roads.

When downpours occur, Environment Canada warns that visibility can often be reduced while driving and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.