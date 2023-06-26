Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale

Thunderstorms could hit Ontario Monday night.

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

Toronto's newly elected mayor Olivia Chow celebrates her win at an election night event in Toronto on Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash

After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.

