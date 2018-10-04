The time has come to cover up those outdoor plants and get the mittens out of hibernation. 

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of central and southern Ontario.

The weather agency says temperatures will plunge near the freezing mark tonight courtesy of an Arctic high-pressure area, and likely stick around until Friday morning.

The advisory has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County