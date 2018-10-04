Featured
Environment Canada issues frost advisory for parts of Central, Southern Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 1:21PM EDT
The time has come to cover up those outdoor plants and get the mittens out of hibernation.
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of central and southern Ontario.
The weather agency says temperatures will plunge near the freezing mark tonight courtesy of an Arctic high-pressure area, and likely stick around until Friday morning.
The advisory has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County