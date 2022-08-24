Environment Canada issues fog advisory

Fog Advisory

According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility fog is expected to occur in the following areas:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Patches of dense fog will clear later this morning.