Environment Canada forecasts messy weather for Simcoe County on Monday

A special weather statement has been issued for several areas within Simcoe County on Monday.

According to Environment Canada, a mix of wintry precipitation along with strong winds are expected Monday into Monday night.

Adding that precipitation will likely begin as snow with significant accumulations possible as the day progresses.

Environment Canada says the snow will transition into ice pellets or possibly freezing rain with it likely to last several hours before transitioning into showers.

Along with the wet weather, strong wind gusts of up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected Monday, making for the possibility of power outages in some areas.

According to Environment Canada an exact timeline has yet to be determined however the Monday evening commute is expected to be significantly impacted by the precipitation.