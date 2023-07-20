Environment Canada expects 100km/h winds, heavy rain in Simcoe County

Simcoe County could be in for some severe storms Thursday with strong winds, possible hail and heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and into the evening.

The national weather agency says winds could hit up to 100 kilometres per hour, with up to 50 millimetres of localized rain.

It warns there is the risk of an isolated tornado in areas south of Georgian Bay.

Residents can expect stormy weather in Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts could cause damage and toss loose objects and advises residents to seek shelter should conditions turn threatening.

The significant weather is expected to diminish Thursday evening.