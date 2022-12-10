Environment Canada ends Winter weather travel advisory in Simcoe County

Environment Canada has ended its winter weather travel advisory for Simcoe County.

At around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the weather agency ended its advisory for the Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia areas.

The weather agency said a low-pressure system moved into the region Saturday night and continued into Sunday, bringing up to 10 cm of snow.

Environment Canada also warned of reduced visibility and the potential for a freezing drizzle.