Environment Canada ends Winter weather travel advisory in Simcoe County
Environment Canada has ended its winter weather travel advisory for Simcoe County.
At around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the weather agency ended its advisory for the Barrie, Collingwood, Midland and Orillia areas.
The weather agency said a low-pressure system moved into the region Saturday night and continued into Sunday, bringing up to 10 cm of snow.
Environment Canada also warned of reduced visibility and the potential for a freezing drizzle.
NASA's Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
Wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves two drivers dead: OPP
Flushing the toilet lidless could make you sick, researchers find
In a new experiment using bright green lasers and camera equipment, scientists from Colorado Boulder University were able to visualize airborne particles, invisible to the naked eye, that are shot into the air when a lidless toilet is flushed.
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'The right decision' David Whelan on Brittney Griner prisoner swap
David Whelan, the brother of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia, said the deal to trade notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner was the right decision.
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating animals dumped at U.S. landfill
At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of the majestic birds have died.
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Artemis I landed, what this means for Canada and space exploration
Canada is playing a bigger role in NASA's Artemis missions, hoping to establish a permanent base for humans on the moon, 50 years after the final Apollo mission in 1972 was completed.
Atlantic
-
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
From controversy to Christmas spirit: Sydney Santa parade a success
It was a sight that as recently as a few weeks ago, people thought they wouldn't see, but on a chilly Sunday two weeks from Christmas Day, the Sydney Santa Parade entered Whitney Pier, N.S., as it had for years.
Montreal
-
Quebec grants $6 million in emergency assistance to food banks
The Quebec government is providing $6 million in emergency assistance to the province's food banks as they face a significant increase in demand due to soaring inflation and the coming holiday season. According to Statistics Canada inflation data, food prices rose 11 per cent in October compared to the previous year.
-
Fire engulfs Saint-Eustache apartment building
An apartment building in Saint-Eustache was engulfed in flames Sunday morning in Quebec's Laurentians region. Several people were evacuated, but no serious injuries were reported. The fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined, started in the early morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A frigid week in Montreal could end with periods of snow
There's not a speck of snow on the ground in Montreal, but it feels like there might as well be. On Sunday morning, temperatures in the region reached a low of -5 C with a wind chill index of -17 C. The frigid forecast will ease up heading into the weekend, when warmer temperatures and cloudy skies are expected to bring some flakes.
Ottawa
-
Man found guilty in Ottawa librarian's 2018 murder
An Ottawa jury has found Tyler Hikoalok guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of an Ottawa church librarian.
-
First significant snowfall of the season brings 11 cm of snow to Ottawa
Environment Canada says 11 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport by 5 p.m. on Sunday as a storm moved through the region.
-
Ottawa Mission expecting a 200 per cent increase in demand for Christmas meals this year
The Ottawa Mission's executive director says the agency will be preparing 14,000 Christmas dinners this year, a more than 200 per cent increase from the approximately 4,000 meals served in 2018.
Toronto
-
Wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Toronto leaves two drivers dead: OPP
Two drivers are dead following a wrong-way, head-on collision on Highway 401 in Toronto early Sunday morning.
-
Winter weather sees 'spike' in crashes reported across the GTA: OPP
Sunday's wintry weather has brought with it a number of vehicular collisions and transit route congestion across Toronto and the GTA.
-
Police identify 17-year-old boy killed in East York shooting
Toronto police have identified the 17-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in East York on Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Annual Stuff A Cruiser campaign collects 2,000 toys
A classic toy drive has returned to Waterloo Region for the 26th year with the help of local police.
-
Brantford woman still feeling uneasy following theft of husband’s truck
Dodge Ram pickup trucks have been the latest vehicle of choice during a string of recent thefts.
-
Hydro pole downed in Kitchener crash, charges laid
Repairs are underway to restore power to an area of Kitchener following a crash that downed a hydro pole and has led to charges.
London
-
‘It was a mother and baby’: Neighbours say two dead in London, Ont. townhouse
A memorial with stuffed animals and child drawings covers the front steps of a townhouse unit on Boullee Street in London, Ont.
-
Palasad Social Bowl hosts Toys For Tots fundraiser this weekend
It's the season for giving and giving back. That's what employees at the Palasad Social Bowl are doing this weekend at their 10th annual Toys for Tots fundraiser.
-
Ontario government reaches tentative deal with Ontario Council of Educational Workers
Northern Ontario
-
Iconic North Bay diner may close for good
A North Bay diner and variety store that has been operated by a single family since the 1950s is up for sale and if no one buys it; it may close for good.
-
Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate
Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian
A 79-year-old pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in east Windsor, police say.
-
‘Violent and dangerous’ theft suspect wanted for recent string of break-ins: Windsor police
Windsor police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect who is wanted for a recent string of “smash-and-grab” thefts at local businesses.
-
Ontario government reaches tentative deal with Ontario Council of Educational Workers
Calgary
-
Police investigating fatal altercation in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night in northwest Calgary.
-
Toy drive hoping to bring in 2,500 donations in honour of Calgary officer Andrew Harnett
Calgary’s northeast banded together Sunday to collect donations of toys for those less fortunate this Christmas.
-
TC Energy issues update on Kansas oil spill
TC Energy issued an update Sunday on the status of an oil spill in a northeastern Kansas creek that resulted in the shutdown of the company's Keystone pipeline system.
Saskatoon
-
Global isotope shortage had 'minimal' effect on patients in Sask.: SHA
A recent worldwide shortage of radiological isotopes has had a ‘minimal’ effect on patients in the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Saskatoon police use Taser on man following domestic dispute
A 32-year-old man is in police custody following a domestic dispute at a Saskatoon hotel early Sunday morning.
-
Federal commission rejects pitch for city-centre riding in Saskatoon
A federal commission tasked with redistributing election boundaries in the province has rejected a proposal to create a new riding in the centre of Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
How history keeps repeating itself, and the ways it hasn't: Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic
Almost no public health measures remain in place, yet more people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta now than last year. CTV News Edmonton asked experts why that could be.
-
Edmonton firefighters preparing for Ukraine mission offering life-saving training, equipment
A group of Edmonton firefighters will soon make the trip to Ukraine to bring equipment and help train first responders there.
-
Little Italy festival promotes holiday cheer and family-friendly fun
Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood celebrated the holiday season Sunday with a winter festival.
Vancouver
-
‘Never seen anything like this’: Greater Vancouver Food Bank demand skyrockets
So many people need help from the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the organization said it has never seen so much foot traffic or registered so many new clients.
-
Former Afghan interpreter pleading for Canada to let family in amid Taliban threats
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
-
Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology to close for most of 2023 for seismic upgrades
There are only a few weeks left to visit Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology before it shuts its doors for most of next year.