After two weeks of bone chilling cold, Environment Canada says our region will finally start to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings have now been called off for all of Ontario, and the arctic air is moving east.

The national weather agency says we reached a high of minus eight in Barrie today, though with windchill, it felt more like minus twenty.

That’s still far above the frigid minus 40 temperatures we experienced earlier this weekend.