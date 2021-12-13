Enjoy the great outdoors at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

Winter offers the opportunity to explore the great outdoors at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre.

The Midland centre offers several events throughout the winter.

The centre will hold a 'Christmas Bird Count' event on Jan. 8, to educate children on the various species of birds that call the centre home throughout the winter.

"We're going to give them a sheet that they fill out," explains Johanna Rumney, program manager at the Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre. "We're going to do guided hikes, so we're going to take them through, teach them how to use binoculars and how to count species."

There are many workshops and opportunities to see wildlife in the great outdoors, from snowshoeing to trail walking and cross-country skiing.

This month, the centre offers an educational winter day camp for children from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 and from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29. Kids will learn to identify different birds and migratory habits.

"There is nothing better than getting a child engaged with environmental stewardship because that child is going to grow up and continue to live that way," says Kim Hacker, executive director.

