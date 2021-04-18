BARRIE, ONT. -- While parents are applauding the provincial government's reversal in its decision to close playgrounds, many are still frustrated by enhanced restrictions on outdoor activities.

On Saturday, the Ford government changed course on its decision to order all playgrounds off-limits as part of its enhanced COVID-19 restrictions, just one day after making the original announcement. It's being well received by parents.

"She just wants to she wants to exercise, to be active, climb, go on the swing; just be a kid," said Greg of his two-year-old daughter in the Blue Mountains.

While playgrounds at parks have been allowed to reopen, many recreational activities remain off-limits, including golf courses, tennis courts, soccer fields and skateboard parks. The quickly changing rules are overwhelming many.

"It's confusing because the rules keep changing," said Guy Villeneuve, a Barrie resident who was making the most of Sunday's spring weather. So you pretty much have to do what you think is right and not break the big rules."

Hardwood Ski and Bike reopened its trail system yesterday. Provincial parks also remain open for day use only, providing families with the option to hike, bike, bird watch and fish.