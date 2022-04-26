Endangered turtles make risky trek across cottage country roads

With the warmer weather gradually increasing, motorists are advised to watch for turtles crossing area roads to protect the endangered species.

In spring, turtles emerge from hibernation to find mates and food in nearby wetlands. Some are also trying to get warm after a long winter.

The Turtle Guardians, an organization dedicated to helping Ontario turtles, said the reptiles are especially slow-moving in the spring, increasing the chances of getting hit by vehicles.

The Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre (OTCC) said it had 60 intakes of injured turtles this year alone.

"This past week, intakes have been slowly and steadily increasing," the Centre wrote on Facebook.

If you see a turtle on the road, the Centre advises trying to help it cross, if it's safe to do so.

"Please watch for turtles on the road and help them across in the direction they are heading," the Centre wrote.

Experts suggest using a car mat as a shovel to help it cross the road.

In Ontario, all turtles are endangered. According to the Turtle Guardians, it can take up to 60 years to replace just one turtle in nature.

If you see an injured turtle, secure it in a dry bin or box and note your location.

Turtles should never be relocated. If you find a turtle, you can phone the OTCC at 705-741-5000 or reach out to the Turtle Guardians at 705-854-2888.