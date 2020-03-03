BARRIE -- An Emsdale woman has been charged with 17 criminal offences after a fraud investigation in Bracebridge.

Provincial police in the Muskoka region allege the 52-year-old woman acquired drugs using fraudulently obtained prescriptions.

Through the investigation, officers say they seized hydromorphone.

The accused faces three counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of criminal breach of trust, among multiple other charges.

She was released with a court date early next month.

-With files from The Canadian Press