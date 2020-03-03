Emsdale woman facing 17 drug and fraud-related charges
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 12:48PM EST
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
BARRIE -- An Emsdale woman has been charged with 17 criminal offences after a fraud investigation in Bracebridge.
Provincial police in the Muskoka region allege the 52-year-old woman acquired drugs using fraudulently obtained prescriptions.
Through the investigation, officers say they seized hydromorphone.
The accused faces three counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of criminal breach of trust, among multiple other charges.
She was released with a court date early next month.
-With files from The Canadian Press