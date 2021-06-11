BARRIE, ONT. -- In one week, those empty bottles collecting dust can be turned in to help a local charity.

The Collingwood and District Kinsmen Club is holding a bottle drive on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kinsmen Park in Collingwood.

The club started a bottle drive last year, and they have already turned the empties in for a $5,000 return.

The money raised by the Kinsmen is donated back to the community and the various charities they support.

Details on where to take empty bottles are available on their website.