Emergency wait time clocks a bonus for Collingwood residents

A Collingwood hospital now has a new clock to determine how long you’ll sit in the emergency department before being seen by a physician.

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) has introduced a wait-time clock on its website for its Emergency Department (ED).

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this resource to our patients and the South Georgian Bay community, in hopes that by having this useful information available, it will help reduce anxiety and uncertainty, leading to improved experiences for our patients and their families when arriving at the hospital’s emergency department,” said Michael Lacroix, president and CEO.

Wait times for the ED will now be posted on the CGMH website, allowing patients to check the wait time from home to get an idea of approximately how long it will take to see an emergency doctor.

The website wait-time clock offers information on:

The total number of patients currently in the ED

The number of patients that have seen a physician and are being treated

The number of patients that are waiting for initial physician assessment

The estimated time it will take to see a physician (initial assessment)

As with most hospitals, the sickest patients are treated first; therefore wait times may vary from the time displayed, as patients are not seen in order of arrival time.

Regardless of the wait time displayed on the ED Wait Time Clock, anyone who needs emergency care should immediately come to the ED or call 911.