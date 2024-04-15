Emergency road closure in Barrie's east end

BARRIE
Barrie

    The City of Barrie has announced an emergency full road closure on Johnson Street.

    The east-end artery will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

    Due to a necessary repair on existing underground sanitary infrastructure, the road will only be open to local traffic, waste collection trucks and emergency services.

    The road will be closed to buses.

    Detour route in effect:

    Johnson Street - Steel Street - Blake Street - Johnson Street

