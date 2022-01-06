Emergency responders remain vigilant amid record infection rates

The Omicron variant has created widespread staffing shortages across the province, but Simcoe County first responders say they have protocols in place so they don't end up sick on the sidelines.

The County of Simcoe Paramedic Services director said they have a contingency plan to support the men and women on the frontlines.

"We do have times where we put supervisors on the frontlines, out on the roads more, and we backfill the supervisors with managers," Chief Andrew Robert said.

The service has been shorthanded on a few occasions recently, with as many as 14 paramedic staff sidelined.

Frontline workers train to expect the unexpected, and throughout the pandemic, that has meant caring for the sick and wounded amid a soaring transmission rate.

"They're really working hard. They make a lot of personal sacrifices to make sure they're safe for their community so they can come to work. They're getting tired, and we're doing everything we can to support them," Robert noted.

Police, fire and paramedic services are vigilant, with local infection rates at record highs.

"We do internal contact tracing," Robert said. "We have internal influenza vaccination clinics, COVID vaccination clinics. We want to make sure they're as safe as possible to be as available as possible for their role in the community."

Frontline staff encourage the community to do their part to ensure everyone's safety, including reserving 911 calls for emergency purposes.