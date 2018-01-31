It was early Wednesday morning, when a South Simcoe Police officer spotted a man sitting inside a car in a Bradford parking lot.

Police say the man appeared to be distraught. A short conversation later, the officer learned the man was dealing with a personal crisis. He used his training to get him help, likely saving his life.

“Not only do they have medical support, they've got family support, because the family was unaware of the crisis this person was going through,” says South Simcoe Police Sgt. Todd Ferrier.

South Simcoe Police responds to more than 300 mental health calls every year.

“We see on the emergency side of things an increase in calls, and really over the last few years it's about how do we proactively manage the impact of these events,” says Stephen Trafford, commander of operations for County of Simcoe Paramedics.

Bradford firefighters witnessed the searing images of the fiery Highway 400 pileup in October first hand.

“We activated the Georgian Critical Incident Stress Team to do a debriefing with our staff. Sometimes we see terrible things and it provides information if they do need assistance,” says Bradford fire chief Kevin Gallant.

Five members of the team in Bradford have sought help, some have even used tools like a children’s book.

“Sometimes the issues we go through you can't differentiate between work and home life,” says Nicole Higgins, fire prevention inspector and public educator in Bradford.

Emergency services personnel say the most powerful tool they have at their disposal is communication.