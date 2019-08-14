

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Emergency crews are searching for a man reported missing after going canoeing on a private lake earlier today.

The West Grey Fire Department and the Hanover Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Unit are working together with West Grey Police to locate the 55-year-old man.

Police say crews are searching the area and area waterways for the missing Normanby Township man.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit have been called to assist in the search.

We will have more details as they become available.