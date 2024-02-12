BARRIE
Barrie

    • Emergency crews rescue man from icy waters of Cooks Bay

    Georgina Marine Rescue recovers a patient from the frigid water on Cooks Bay on Sat., Feb. 10, 2024. (Courtesy: James Hand/Facebook) Georgina Marine Rescue recovers a patient from the frigid water on Cooks Bay on Sat., Feb. 10, 2024. (Courtesy: James Hand/Facebook)
    Share

    Emergency crews were called to Cooks Bay in Georgina over the weekend for reports of someone falling through the ice into the frigid water.

    The Georgina Marine Rescue unit launched the airboat to reach one person in the water Saturday afternoon.

    The patient was rushed back to shore, where paramedics took over.

    According to Georgina's deputy fire chief, several people had been out on the ice with skis, gliding along using kites. Everyone else, he said, had made it back to shore.

    The patient, believed to be a man possibly in his 50s, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

    This latest incident prompted a reminder from the authorities to steer clear of lakes "until winter returns, maybe with some long-term freezing."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News