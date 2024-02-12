Emergency crews rescue man from icy waters of Cooks Bay

Emergency crews were called to Cooks Bay in Georgina over the weekend for reports of someone falling through the ice into the frigid water.

The Georgina Marine Rescue unit launched the airboat to reach one person in the water Saturday afternoon.

The patient was rushed back to shore, where paramedics took over.

According to Georgina's deputy fire chief, several people had been out on the ice with skis, gliding along using kites. Everyone else, he said, had made it back to shore.

The patient, believed to be a man possibly in his 50s, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

This latest incident prompted a reminder from the authorities to steer clear of lakes "until winter returns, maybe with some long-term freezing."