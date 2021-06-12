BARRIE, ONT. -- A 22-year-old man is in hospital after being recovered from the water at beach area 2 in Wasaga Beach Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Huronia West OPP detachment, fire crews, and paramedics were called in just after 5:40 p.m. after receiving reports about a man that had not resurfaced from the water after going for a swim.

According to OPP, a helicopter was called in to assist with the search at 8 p.m. and shortly after crews recovered the mans body 100 metres from the shore.

OPP had originally told CTV News that the man was deceased upon discovery, however police now say that isnt the case.

There is no word on the 22-year-olds condition and police say he is from the Greater Toronto Area and was visiting Wasaga beach with friends.