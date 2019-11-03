Fire investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a house fire in Bradford Saturday night that sent two seniors to hospital.

The blaze broke out at a home on Canal Road just before 7:00 p.m. The couple managed to escape the flames but were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Bradford Fire Chief Kevin Gallant, says it started in the basement, and the flames spread to the main level.

"The fire extended up the exterior wall, but it did not get into the roof," said Gallant, "the crews did an excellent job in regards to getting at it and knocking it down."

It took crews about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

The cause is still under investigation. The chief says it's not considered suspicious.